MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for July 25, 2023

All Bullpen Screenshots are courtesy of Rotowire.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers @ 8:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Andrew Abbott vs. Corbin Burnes

I told you all I would continue tailing Corbin Burnes until I feel that BetMGM has priced us out of the market. I know it’s an expensive money line on the surface, but I still see value here.

Corbin Burnes is pitching like the best pitcher on earth, maybe outside of Blake Snell. In July, he’s averaging seven innings, and one earned run with nine strikeouts over four starts. Those starts came against the Reds twice, the Phillies, and the Pirates. When Burnes has his velocity and feels confident in his stuff, he’s practically unhittable no matter the offense, but Corbin Burnes owns this particular Reds group.

Over 126 PA against this Reds’ current roster, Burnes has allowed a .127 opponent batting average, a .240 xwOBA, and a .229 xSLG. His stuff during this month is very similar to 2022 Burnes, where he posted a 2.94 ERA and a 3.04 xERA. His strikeout rate this month is above 36%, reminiscent of his 2021 season, where he won the CY Young. This is peak Corbin Burnes, and he faces a lineup he knows all too well, and he knows they can’t hit him.

This Reds offense hasn’t been quite as explosive as people think lately. Since June 6, when Elly De La Cruz was called up, they rank 10th in baseball against righties with a 111 wRC+. Since July 1, so just looking at this month, that wRC+ has dropped to 97, and every stat across the board has fallen. They are currently playing like a league-average offense, going up against one of the best pitchers alive.

Not only will they get Corbin Burnes, but they should also get a very good Brewers bullpen. Unfortunately, they’ll most likely be without Devin Williams, but they still have Joel Payamps, Elvis Peguero, and Abner Uribe ready to go. Those have been three of the better arms for the Brewers all season, so if we get at least six innings from Burnes, then those three, runs will be hard to come by for the Reds.