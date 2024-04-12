MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Friday, April 12, 2024

The game was postponed, so the Twins got their high-leverage guys back for this game. However, the Tigers ML price stayed the same as did the total. That shifted my focus to the under because the more I looked into it, I can’t fade Pablo Lopez against this Tigers offense.

Both of these offenses are underwhelming. Against right-handed pitching at home, the Tigers have a 59 wRC+ while hitting .182. Against righties, in general, they are still a below-average offense.

As you can see, Lopez has dominated the Tigers’ current roster. He tossed seven shutout innings in his lone start in Comerica last year. He also put up a 3.10 ERA in road games last season compared to a 4.21 ERA in home games. He’s facing a below-average offense in a better spot for him. Now that the Twins bullpen is ready, it’s hard for me to fade that, especially taking the Tigers as a favorite.

I like the Tigers because of Tarik Skubal and this bullpen. I could post Skubal’s numbers against this current roster, but he has not faced them since 2022. When he did face them in Comerica, he also threw seven shutout innings.

Skubal is arguably the best left-handed pitcher in baseball. His 2.92 ERA is elite, but his 1.70 xERA is in the 94th percentile. He’s facing a Twins offense that is off to a good start against lefties overall, but they haven’t beaten good left-handed starters. Chris Sale, Cole Ragans, and James Paxton threw 15 innings against this Twins team and allowed four runs.

These are two of the best bullpens in baseball behind them. The Twins have a 1.35 ERA (2nd), and the Tigers have a 1.47 ERA (3rd). They both had an off day, so everyone should be available. The Tigers still have the bullpen advantage, even with health on both sides.