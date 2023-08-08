MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for August 8th, 2023

He’s been moderately effective from a results standpoint, posting a 4.02 ERA this season. However, he’s only striking out 13% of hitters and sits with a 5.72 xERA, placing him in the 6th percentile. He’s facing a Pirates offense that’s slowly improving. It’s not much, but they aren’t the dumpster fire we assume they are.

An 87 wRC+ against righties puts them in the bottom ten since July 1, but they’ve been above average in the last two weeks, posting a 103 wRC+. Seeing Spencer Strider and then Yonny Chirinos should be a nice relaxing day at the plate.

The Pirates have also been a bit unlucky, which is interesting to see. They rank 9th in Hard-Hit rate against righties in the past two weeks. Chirinos is extremely easy to hit the ball hard against, sitting in the 17th percentile in Hard-Hit rate.

The one thing that can save Chirinos is his ground-ball rate, which is about 3% above average. The Pirates have kept the ball off the ground, ranking seventh-lowest in GB% rate since July 1. I don’t see him having any success today. He’s proved that even a successful outing is 2-3 runs in 4-5 innings.

Mitch Keller. Remember when we talked about a potential CY Young for him at the beginning of the season? Not so much anymore, as regression has hit him like a truck. He’s only registered 37 PA against the Braves’ current roster, but it’s not been good. Braves hitters are hitting .343 with a .368 xwOBA and a .534 xSLG. That isn’t good.

His velocity is down across the board lately; it looks like he’s slowing down. He was near 97 MPH on his fastball and 95 MPH on his sinker, but the fastball is now at 95 MPH, and his sinker is at 93. He added a cutter this season but hasn’t performed well; opponents have a .370 wOBA against. That cutter’s velocity has also fallen, it averaged 90 MPH at the beginning of the season, and in his last start, it averaged 87.7 MPH.