MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for August 29, 2023

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins @ 6:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Aaron Civale vs. Sandy Alcantara

I have a feeling. I believe this game is where Sandy Alcantara puts the team on his back and wins them a game.

Sandy has had his ups and downs this season, but lately, at home, he unleashes all his pent-up aggression from the season on the opposing hitters. On the road this month, he’s suffered some bumps and bruises, allowing five runs to the Rangers, three to the Dodgers, and four to the Padres. In two home starts against the Phillies and Yankees, he’s thrown 17 innings while only allowing one run. In his lone home start in July, he tossed 6.2 innings of one-run ball.

When Sandy is in Miami, he’s on another level right now.

Sandy has a good matchup against the Rays. He’s been tough on right-handed bats, holding them to a .651 OPS compared to a .721 OPS against lefties. The SLG is what separates the OPS, as lefties are slugging .412 compared to .367 for righties. The Rays lineup should only feature a few lefties today: Brandon Lowe, Josh Lowe, Luke Raley, and a rookie in Jonathan Aranda. Those first three names are solid, but Sandy will have the upper hand on the bulk of their lineup. Yandy Diaz is a righty but a big difference-maker for them. He might play, but he’s day-to-day with a forearm injury that he suffered against the Yankees.

Sandy has thrown once against the Rays this year, throwing a complete game while only allowing one run. That was in Tampa on July 26th; I’m excited to see what he does today.

Civale has been great this season (2.59 ERA, 3.59 xERA), and he’s also tougher on righties (.574 OPS vs .652 OPS). The Marlins will feature more lefties today: Jazz Chisholm, Luis Arraez, Josh Bell, Jesus Sanchez, and Joey Wendle. The Marlins don’t have the firepower that the Rays do on offense, but the Marlins offense is much better at home this year (.732 OPS vs. 696 OPS on the road).