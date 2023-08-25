MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for August 25, 2023

Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks @ 9:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Hunter Greene vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Hunter Greene was absolutely demolished in his first start back from the IL. The stuff was there, but it was bombs away on a warm summer day at Great American Ballpark. It’s so easy to get the ball out of the park in that tiny stadium, and Greene still hasn’t figured out how to pitch there. It wasn’t as drastic last season, but it’s becoming a theme that he’s not meant for small fences.

His low ground-ball rate and high velocity led to many hard-hit balls in the air. Luckily for him, Chase Field is one of the biggest ballparks regarding the length of the fences.

He’s also facing a Diamondbacks team that ranks 27th in fly-ball rate, 16th in Hard-Hit rate, and an 80 wRC+ in the last 30 days against righties. That 80 WRC+ ranks 29th out of 30 teams in that span. Even in the last two weeks, as the bats have heated up, they still rank in the bottom five of fly ball rate. That’s what kills Greene, and the Diamondbacks don’t do it. It also helps that Greene is rocking an ERA under 3.50 on the road, and all of his blow-up starts have been at home.

Brandon Pfaadt is on the other side and has looked like the pitcher I thought he could be since he was called up. In the month of August, over four starts, he’s rocking a 2.96 ERA, facing the Padres twice, the Dodgers, and the Giants. The Padres and Dodgers have performed much better against righties than the Reds in the last 30.

In the last 30 days against righties, the Reds have an 89 wRC+, ranking 21st in the league. Pfaadt has upped his sweeper usage, and it’s generating a 31% whiff rate this season. His changeup and curveball also get plenty of swing and miss, above a 30% clip. His fastball has been his issue, but Arizona ranks 16th in baseball this season against fastballs. They aren’t a good fastball-hitting team. We saw that on full display yesterday with Merrill Kelly.

While both starters have inflated ERA’s, there is context to everything. We have two bad offenses going up against two starters with a lot of upside. Five runs gives us a big cushion.