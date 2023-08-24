MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for August 24, 2023

We should see rain come in around 6 p.m., which might even delay the start of the game. However, the weather report says the rain should clear by 7:30 p.m. EST, and we will have uninterrupted baseball for the remainder of the game.

We have 8 MPH wind that’s projected to blow out once the rain subsides. The rain combined with mid-70s temperature will cause the humidity to rise, which is better for the hitters. It makes it more difficult to easily spin the ball for the pitchers while also helping the carry for the ball off the bat. That’s why Ballpark Pal calls for a 13% increase in run production at Camden Yards.

While the weather should add about a half run to my projection, it’s not the reason I’m making this bet. It helps, but I do not make a bet on the weather alone.

Jose Berrios will toe the rubber for the Blue Jays, who doesn’t have great numbers against the Orioles bats. However, he did toss seven shutout innings against them earlier this year, but the history is what I’m backing. In 167 PA, Orioles bats have posted a .268 opponent batting average, a .354 xwOBA, and a .490 xSLG. To put that in perspective, Austin Riley of the Braves has a .359 xwOBA and a .500 xSLG this season.

Lefties have been Berrios’ Achilles heel this season, posting a .766 OPS compared to a .607 OPS against right-handed bats. This Orioles lineup should feature Cedric Mullins, Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Anthony Santander, and Ryan O’Hearn. All of them have seen Berrios plenty of times and should have success today. It also doesn’t help Berrios that he’s been worse on the road this season, and his 4.51 xERA is a full run worse than his ERA with an average ground-ball rate. He’s facing an Orioles offense with a 107 wRC+ against righties since August began.

On the flip side, we have Kyle Gibson. Gibson does a great job of keeping the ball on the ground but not much else. He has a below average strikeout rate and walk rate combined with being in the 19th percentile in Hard-Hit rate. He’s a five-starter, but his good days look like a four-starter.