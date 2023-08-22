MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for August 22, 2023

I think Zac Gallen is a fantastic pitcher, and everyone knows about his dominance at home (1.84 ERA, 2.22 FIP). However, there is some cause for concern with Gallen considering the amount of hard contact he allows. While he’s been able to limit damage, I’m always weary of pitchers who get hit hard without keeping it on the ground, especially when his GB rate is at 39%, where the major league average is 43%.

His opponent, Jon Gray, sits in the 54th percentile in the league in Hard-Hit rate at 38.5%. The average Hard-Hit rate in baseball is about 39%. Gallen is at 45.8%, which places him in the 8th percentile in baseball. His FIP will always be low because of his ability to rack up the strikeouts and limit the walks. However, my favorite ERA estimators, SIERA and xERA, which include contact quality, have him at 3.65 and 4.07, respectively. His 4.07 xERA sits in the 53rd percentile. I’ve been saying this for a lot of the year; he’s not quite as dominant as people make him out to be.

Jon Gray is also due for some regression, but if you point to Gallen’s dominance at home, we must talk about Gray’s work on the road (2.76 ERA, 3.49 FIP). Gray is clearly a worse pitcher than Gallen, posting a 4.57 SIERA and 4.23 xERA. Gray doesn’t have the command nor the wipeout stuff that Gallen does, but he does allow softer contact quality and more balls on the ground (41.5%).

What do the oddsmakers think? BetMGM thinks Gallen goes at least six innings in this one, but his earned runs prop is juiced towards the over at -150. That’s why you won’t see it on PrizePicks, it’s too expensive to be on there. Gray is projected to get 16.5 outs, and his ER prop is at -115 towards both sides at 2.5. They think it’s more likely that Gallen allows three runs in his outing than Gray does in his.

Let’s look at the bullpens.

Yesterday, the Diamondbacks had the rest advantage in their bullpen. However, due to a bullpen game combined with extra innings, they exhausted much of their bullpen. Gallen should give them length, but they will be turning it over to Kyle Nelson, then a pitcher then Rangers just saw. This Diamondbacks bullpen ranks in the bottom half of SIERA and is not a group I’m willing to rely on if the game is close. If they were rested, sure, but not today.