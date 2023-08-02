MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for August 2, 2023

He’s also had a tougher time against right-handed bats this season, and four of the six bats at the top of the lineup are right-handed. He has a 4.47 FIP and a .706 OPS against righties this season. He can be beaten, and while the Royals hit lefties better, they do have a 108 wRC+ against righties in the last two weeks. They have been bad against them this season (87 wRC+), but I want to tail this offense when the iron is hot.

On the flip side, we have the Mets. The same Mets that took a 1-0 lead and blew it. They took a 4-3 lead in the 8th, then blew it. They hit a two-run home run to take the lead in extra innings, gave up two runs, loaded the bases, and lost on a disengagement. They traded away Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Tommy Pham, David Robertson, and Mark Canha.

The energy surrounding this team is terrible, which is difficult to quantify. If you watched the game last night, you could see how lifeless that team is. They were bringing in bullpen arms that I truthfully hadn’t heard of. This team is down in the dumps, and now they get a lefty.

The Mets have a 88 wRC+ against lefties in the last two weeks. Since July 1st, they have had a 77 wRC+ against lefties. Over the entire season, they have a 94 wRC+. All of this production was with Tommy Pham and Mark Canha, with an OPS of .871 and .743 against lefties, respectively. That’s better than everyone on the team not named Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso. Without those two, this lineup looks grim.

I could give you a bullpen review, but let’s be real, both of these bullpens stink. They got used yesterday, and the best one for the Mets, Brooks Raley, was the one that blew the lead. I have more faith in the home team coming on top if this game is close.

I thought about the under, but considering how troublesome these bullpens can get, it would have to be the first five. I think the Mets are severely overvalued, and the model is going NUTS. I would bet the Royals anyway, but the model makes them -116 favorites. That’s blasphemous; they should be +125. However, they are +165; so much value. Bet the Royals down to +145.