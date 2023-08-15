MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for August 15, 2023

All Bullpen Screenshots are courtesy of Rotowire.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds @ 6:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Logan Allen vs. Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft, what a guy. He’s either the worst pitcher on the planet or a legit ace. He goes on stretches of pure dominance but keeps his ERA in the high 4s because his bad starts are 2023 Wainwright-esque. I’m betting on one of those great starts today.

Josh Naylor has been one of the best hitters in baseball this season, and with him on the IL, this lineup leaves a lot to be desired. Jose Ramirez is due to return from his suspension, which is obviously not ideal, but it’s not all sunshine and roses. This Guardians lineup is a fantastic matchup without Naylor for Ashcraft.

Why is Graham Ashcraft good? It’s matchup dependent. He’s been very successful against teams who don’t strike out and want to put the ball in play. The Nationals are a good example of this. He tossed eight innings of three-run ball while only allowing five hits. That’s not the only matchup he excels in, but the matchup has proved over time to be a spot in which he’s successful.

Ashcraft is not a data darling. His walk rate is above average, his strikeout rate is far below average, and he sits with an xERA above five. However, he will always be a pitcher who outperforms his peripherals with his above-average ground ball and Hard-Hit rates.

He can also be excellent against non-disciplined teams, shoving against the Padres, Phillies, and Pirates. The Guardians are a combination of the two. They don’t take free passes, and they don’t strike out. “Discipline” isn’t just about walking. You know it when you see it when a team doesn’t give good ABs. He also excels against teams who don’t hit the ball hard. This is where I back Ashcraft.