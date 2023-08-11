MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for August 11, 2023

All prop entries will be on PrizePicks: Here’s a link to get a 100% deposit match.

All Bullpen Screenshots are courtesy of Rotowire.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago White Sox @ 8:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Corbin Burnes vs. Michael Kopech

I’m 2-0 on run-line bets this season because I’m very particular about the spot. I don’t love taking run lines in general because a team could dominate a baseball game and only win by one run. I could take the Brewers through the first five, but I’m not sure how the White Sox score many runs with key arms for the Brewers being available out of the bullpen.

Luis Robert is key for the White Sox. He’s been, by far, the best player on their team. It’s not just what he adds offensively, which is amazing; it’s his defense in center field. He sprained his right pinky just two days ago and is currently day-to-day. I wouldn’t be shocked if he plays, but we either get a less than 100% Luis Robert, or he’s out of the lineup. Without him, the White Sox are barrelling toward the worst team in baseball.

Corbin Burnes is one of the best pitchers in baseball. He ranks third in Stuff+ this season, which grades the physical characteristic of his pitches. His velocity is back, he’s rocking a 3.36 xERA (80th percentile), and he’s much better on the road (3.00 ERA vs. 3.92 ERA). He’s facing a terrible White Sox team against righties. They have an 85 wRC+ against righties in the last two weeks. They have an 82 wRC+ in the last 30 days. This season, they have an 83 wRC+, tied for last in Major League Baseball.

Corbin Burnes’ and his win prop is interesting. He’s -140 to record a win. Lance Lynn, who is a -290 favorite today against Austin Gomber and the Rockies, is -135 to record a win. Everyone else on the board is plus money. That’s not why I made this bet, but I thought I’d point it out because that seems irregular.