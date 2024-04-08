MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for April 8, 2024

2024 Record: 15-19 (-4.06 U)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies @ 8:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Zac Gallen vs. Kyle Freeland

I am invested in Zac Gallen in the futures market. Before the season began, I bet the under on his 194.5 strikeouts line because I predicted he would see a drop in strikeouts after throwing the most innings among starters since 2019. We’ve seen the strikeout stuff drop off early in the season, as he’s only posted nine strikeouts in eleven innings.

However, he has posted a 0.82 ERA to this point. While I did fade Gallen over the season, I still think he’s a solid pitcher, just not the bonafide ace the market prices him at.

Due to this, I see value on the over in Colorado today. I rarely have to convince anyone to take an over at Coors Field, but it is Zac Gallen, so let’s get into it.

Among the three qualified Diamondbacks starters (Gallen, Kelly, Pfaadt), Gallen has the lowest Stuff+. Kelly and Pfaadt both have 98 and 99, respectively, while Gallen has a 87 Stuff+. Stuff+ grades the physical characteristics of every pitch offering, with 100 being league average. Gallen is 13% below league average this year, tied with pitchers like Steven Matz and Jose Quintana. You can be effective while not having electric stuff, but a matchup in Coors Field doesn’t feel like the spot where he dominates.

He’s been excellent in Coors Field in his career to his credit. Through 37 innings, he’s pitched to a 2.43 ERA. However, in 2023, he posted a 106 Stuff+, the eleventh-best baseball mark. He will allow more contact with reduced staff and a drop-off in strikeouts. We are betting that the contact results in hits, and hopefully, some balls go over the fence.

We have pitching stats that grade contact quality. Gallen’s current ERA is 0.82, but his xERA is 4.78 because he’s allowing a 46.4% Hard-Hit rate (22nd percentile). His SIERA is 4.47, and his xFIP is 4.35. Regression is coming; it’s just a matter of when. I’m betting we’ll see some today.