MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for April 4, 2023

2023 Straight Plays Record: 10-5 (+5.68 U) – 67% Win Rate

2023 PrizePicks Entries: 0-2 (-1 U) – 0% Win Rate

I will track both records separately so you can track how I’m doing on game picks and PrizePick entries!

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres @ 4:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Zac Gallen vs. Yu Darvish

This is a bet on Zac Gallen bouncing back. There are more factors at play here, but I believe we get a five-inning shutout from one of the best young aces in the league. It’s about limiting the Padres’ offense because the Diamondbacks’ offense has failed to show much power that could wipe out this total.

Gallen hasn’t performed exceptionally well from an advanced data lens, but he still has solid stats against the Padres’ current roster through 82 PA. He’s rocking a .236 opponent batting average, a .354 xwOBA, and a .461 xSLG. Gallen put up a 2.54 ERA last season with a 3.17 xERA, a high spin four-seamer, and a devasting curveball. The best hitter on the Padres last season against curveballs was Josh Bell, a Cleveland Guardian. The Padres also rank 27th in Hard-Hit rate, implying the runs they have been scoring have been on the luckier side.

His last start was extremely unlucky. He sits at a 9.64 ERA after allowing seven runs on six hits. His current xERA is at 4.02 due to some hapless batted balls. One thing I noticed about Gallen when doing my research is he was lethal last year during day starts. Through 68 innings, he allowed just 13 earned runs to give him a 1.72 ERA. In his lone road start against the Padres last season, he threw six innings, allowing one earned run, and struck out 11. I think he delivers something similar today.

Yu Darvish gets the ball for the Padres against an anemic Snakes offense. Arizona has talent, but they’ve come out of the gate slow. Ranking 23rd in Hard-Hit rate as a ballclub has contributed to a 49 wRC+ as a team, 28th in the league. Yu Darvish can be inconsistent, but he’s at his very best at home, rocking a 2.60 ERA versus a 3.50 ERA on the road last season. This has always been the case for him in San Diego. In 2021, he rocked a 3.38 ERA at home and a 5.54 ERA on the road. He faced Arizona on five occasions last year, throwing 32 innings and only allowing seven runs. He allowed five home runs over those 32 innings, but it’ll be challenging for hitters to put the ball in the stands with how the weather looks.

Petco Park is today’s fifth-worst run environment and the fourth worst for home runs (-30%). Both pitchers turn in excellent outings today, but I’d rather not worry about the bullpens.