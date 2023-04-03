MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for April 3, 2023

2023 Straight Plays Record: 9-4 (+5.78 U) – 69% Win Rate

2023 PrizePicks Entries: 0-2 (-1 U) – 0% Win Rate

I will track both records separately so you can track how I’m doing on game picks and PrizePick entries!

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds @ 6:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Drew Smyly vs. Connor Overton

The Reds are my favorite “bad team” because they really aren’t that bad. While they didn’t have the stiffest competition this past weekend, taking two of three from the Pirates is just the start. They have solid pitching at the top, and when they face a left-hander at home, they are at their best.

They faced Drew Smyly four times last season, and he pitched to a 2.63 ERA over 13.2 innings. That sounds great, but the location of where he pitched is essential here. Three of those starts were in Chicago or the Field of Dreams game. At home, Smyly recorded a 2.42 ERA compared to a 4.23 ERA on the road. In his lone road start against the Reds, he allowed three earned runs in 5.2 innings.

The Reds are very particular. You get them at home, against a lefty, and their offense tends to show up. They put together a .713 OPS as a team last year against lefties and a .718 OPS at home. On the road, that OPS dropped to .635, and against right-handers, it was .662. They ranked 17th in baseball last year by wRC+ in this spot, right behind the Braves and in front of the Phillies. There are many righties in the Reds lineup, and all of them are healthy.

The Cubs will face Connor Overton, who isn’t well known, but he can get the job done today. Seven of the nine Cubs’ hitters are right-handed, outside Cody Bellinger and Ian Happ. Bellinger can’t hit anything right now, so he doesn’t worry me. Dansby Swanson is on fire to start the year, so he’s someone to watch, but I don’t think it’ll be enough to overcome this Reds lineup against Smyly and a Cubs bullpen without their best weapon, Adbert Alzolay.

The Reds didn’t have to travel and get to stay home; it bodes well. Chicago didn’t have a far trip, but it’s about piling small edges on top of each other to create a more prominent edge. The model agrees, and the betting public appears to be favoring the Cubs, even though the line opened at Reds +110 and has moved down to +105. I’d play the Reds as long as they are the underdog.