MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for April 28, 2023

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Luis Castillo vs. Alek Manoah

This total is odd. The total opened at 8.5 and has since moved to 9 with two “ace” pitchers on the mound. I put “ace” in quotes because I still think Alek Manoah is being priced as an ace, but I view him as a number two in a rotation. Luis Castillo is undoubtedly an ace, and the Mariners’ bullpen is completely rested after an eight-inning performance from George Kirby. Somebody is scoring, and I’m willing to bet it’s the Mariners.

Seattle’s offense has been hit-or-miss. They put up at least five runs in the series’ first two games against the Phillies but were shut out yesterday. I think this is a great buy-low spot for an offense that matches up well against Alek Manoah.

Alek Manoah does not look like the same pitcher. His 5.13 ERA is concerning, but his 6.99 xERA puts him in the 10th percentile in major league baseball. His strikeout numbers have fallen, and his walks have skyrocketed. His three main pitches, the sinker/slider/fastball combo, is a nice match for these Mariners bats. As a team, sinkers are their favorite pitch to hit, and the second is the four-seamer. Manoah could have some success with his slider, but the Mariners are hitting sliders hard; just not seeing the results.

Manoah is coming off a shutout, and the Mariners’ bats are coming off a shutout. The total is rising, and I’m much more confident the Mariners on the road get to Manoah over the Blue Jays getting to Castillo. I only take team totals on the road, considering they are guaranteed to get nine at-bats.

The Blue Jays bullpen was closer to the middle of the pack but received a nice boost after consistent shutout innings against the White Sox. They aren’t a bullpen I’m afraid of, and I think damage comes against Manoah.

I expect the Blue Jays to compete, which should only help push this team total over. We’ve also seen a lot of line movement heading toward the Mariners’ way. With the total going up and the Mariners’ Moneyline getting more expensive, I’m playing the total at plus money.