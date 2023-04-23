MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for April 23, 2022

2023 Straight Plays Record: 38-28 (+7.28 U)

2023 PrizePicks Entries: 3-9 (-1.3 U)

I will track both records separately so you can track how I’m doing on game picks and PrizePick entries!

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates @ 1:35 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Hunter Greene vs. Vince Velasquez

I would not want to be a hitter at PNC Park today. It’s one of three parks today with game-time temperatures under 45 degrees. We have slight wind blowing out to left field, but Ballparkpal’s weather model calls for a 33% decrease in home runs compared to the average.

Hunter Greene is back on the mound for the Reds after taking a ball off the leg in the third innings against the Rays. He was cruising before the injury, but luckily the X-rays came back negative. His arm actually be more rested after only throwing 47 pitches on April 17. He already faced the Pirates this season at a much easier park to hit, giving up three runs in 3.1 innings. The damage came from Oneil Cruz, who is still on the IL for the Pirates.

Greene has sparkling numbers against the Pirates’ current roster in his career. Through 50 PA, he’s rocking a 42% K rate, a .261 xwOBA, a .162 xBA, and a .184 xSLG. You don’t see those low numbers through 50 PA often, so the quality of contact against him is clearly weak. Weak contact in a stadium already playing towards it is a recipe for strong success.

Not to mention, Hunter Greene’s stuff is truly some of the best in baseball at the moment. His 131 Stuff+ ranks fourth in all of baseball after Jacob deGrom, Shohei Ohtani, and his teammate, Graham Ashcraft. He has the second-best Location+ of those four names as well. His 3.59 xERA tells me his 4.24 ERA is inflated, as does his 2.53 FIP. The Pirates’ better split is against left-handed starters, so Greene is not a good matchup for them. Expect Greene to dominate against the 14th-ranked team against righties, according to wRC+.

On the flip side, we have journeyman pitcher Vince Velasquez, who, believe it or not, is pitching well right now. His 4.52 xERA isn’t great, ranking in the 43rd percentile. That said, many will look at him and expect him to be one of the worst pitchers in baseball; it simply isn’t true. His 98 Stuff+ ranks second behind Mitch Keller and has the same Pitching+ as Roansy Contreras. Both his fastball and slider grade out as above-average offerings, and he throws those two pitches 86% of the time.