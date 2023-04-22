MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for April 22, 2023

All prop entries will be on PrizePicks: Here’s a link to get a 100% deposit match.

2023 Straight Plays Record: 36-27 (+6.48 U)

2023 PrizePicks Entries: 3-9 (-1.3 U)

I will track both records separately so you can track how I’m doing on game picks and PrizePick entries!

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Seattle Mariners @ 9:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Miles Mikolas vs. Luis Castillo

I will continue to fade Miles Mikolas until I see some improvement. It’s as simple as that, but there is plenty of baseball brain backing to make this play make sense.

I learned this the hard way. I tailed him in his first start against the Blue Jays, which almost cashed but wasn’t due to him. He allowed ten hits and five earned runs over 3.1 innings, but the Cardinals mounted a comeback and lost by 1. His stuff looked far worse than last year, but I thought it was just a small bump in the road, so I took the under in his next game. That play cashed, but again, it wasn’t due to him. The total went under because of Bryce Elder, not because Mikolas allowed five runs in six innings.

I stayed away from him in Coors Field, and the Cardinals won, but he allowed six earned in five innings. I faded him against the Pirates, and he allowed three runs in 5.2 innings on seven hits to give us another win. I’m sorry, Cardinals fans, I really am. I loved Mikolas for a while, but this doesn’t look like the same guy.

Every one of his pitches has dropped in velocity and spin rate, and his command is nothing like it was in previous years. The loss of Yadier Molina is showing, as his ERA near four without him is becoming the norm. His 8.10 ERA is terrible, but when you factor in the 8.42 xERA, you can see it’s not flukey. The eye test matches up; he doesn’t look like the same pitcher but is still being priced like the best pitcher on the Cardinals.