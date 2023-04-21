MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for April 21, 2023

2023 Straight Plays Record: 34-27 (+4.38 U)

2023 PrizePicks Entries: 3-8 (-1.05 U)

I will track both records separately so you can track how I’m doing on game picks and PrizePick entries!

Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves @ 7:15 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Hunter Brown vs. Bryce Elder

I wanted to play the Astros ML, but I wanted to play it because I think Bryce Elder is a great matchup for the Houston offense to mash, but I’m not sold on Hunter Brown against this Braves offense.

Before we even get into the Astros offense, I don’t love the ML because Hunter Brown is a reverse splits pitcher. He’s very good, but his weakness is against right-handed bats. The top of the lineup is filled with them, and then we have Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies, who can hit anyone in front of them. My favorite matchup is the Astros offense in this game, so that’s where I’m directing my attention towards.

Bryce Elder has been off to a great start this year, but some underlying metrics are concerning, and his strength of schedule has been fairly easy. Credit to him for that start against the Cardinals on April fifth, but he hasn’t looked quite as sharp since. We spoke about how dreadful the Reds’ offense is against right-handers on the road, and Elder gave up six hits in 6.1 innings. No runs were scored, but that doesn’t give me much confidence. He then faced a Royals offense that’s been struggling and allowed eight hits and three runs against them. Again, that box score looks fine, but I see a pitcher due for a rough start. The point is his WHIP is at 1.25 compared to his ERA at 1.53 because he allows plenty of baserunners. That’s not a recipe for success against the Astros.

Elder is a heavy sinker/slider/fastball pitcher. That’s what he throws 86% of the time, and the Astros crush those pitches. The main bats in the lineup, Kyle Tucker, Yordan Alvarez, and Alex Bregman, and Jose Abreu, all have positive run values against all three pitches. Abreu had a negative run value against four-seamers last season, but this season it’s positive already. Even Martin Maldonado has a solid matchup today.

Elder’s pitch mix just isn’t good. He’s second to last in all of baseball in Stuff+, which grades each pitch thrown by a pitcher and compares it to the major league average. Elder is nestled between Kyle Freeland and Austin Gomber of the Rockies at 71, which means his stuff is 29% below the league average. His 97 Pitching+ has him between Noah Syndergaard and Steven Matz.