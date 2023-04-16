MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for April 16

2023 Straight Plays Record: 29-24 (+2.31 U)

2023 PrizePicks Entries: 2-6 (-1.05 U)

I will track both records separately so you can track how I’m doing on game picks and PrizePick entries!

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals @ 2:15 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Mitch Keller vs. Miles Mikolas

I am so sick of Miles Mikolas. He was a pitcher I was relatively high on in relation to the market last year, and I again felt he was undervalued moving into this year. That was simply a bad take, and I had to adjust. His stuff and location are so much worse than last year that he doesn’t even look like the same person. Mikolas lived off soft contact last season, with all five pitches averaging 87.8 MPH of exit velocity. He’s never been a huge strikeout guy, but he kept the ball on the ground and let his defense work for him.

It has been the complete opposite this season. Those same pitches average together to allow a 91.7 MPH exit velocity. His two fastballs, his four-seamer and sinker, grade out on Stuff+ to be 20% below league average. His most used breaking ball is the slider, which grades out on Stuff+ as above average, but it’s getting destroyed. The pitch alone has a .402 xwOBA; Freddie Freeman last season put up a .402 xwOBA. If Mikolas were experiencing some bad batted ball luck, I’d reconsider, but his xERA is 8.82, and he’s in the 29th percentile in Hard-Hit rate. It’s the name that’s giving us the price for the Cardinals today.

I will pay to see if he turns it around; I don’t see how it improves. He’s 34 years old and lost his weapon in Yadier Molina. Mikolas put up a 2.35 ERA with Yadier Molina and a 3.87 ERA without him in 2022. We wonder why the Cardinals kept Yadier Molina around so long; he had a relationship with these pitchers that the current Cardinals catchers can’t replicate, or at least haven’t yet.

If the Pirates were some terrible team against righties, I might reconsider. So far this season, they have a 96 wRC+ against righties. That’s slightly below average, but the Cardinals haven’t been much better. They hold a 103 wRC+ this season, and that’s after starting the season incredibly hot. Over the last week, they have an 80 wRC+ against righties, while the Pirates sit at 86. That week, they faced Freddy Peralta and the Rockies and Pirates. It’s not even good competition, and they can’t hit.

Mitch Keller isn’t amazing, but he’s a solid pitcher. Keller has been the guy in this matchup, allowing soft contact and ranking in the 95th percentile in average exit velocity and Hard-Hit rate, which is elite. His pitches are performing objectively better, and this is after three straight tough tests. He’s gone to pitch in Great American Ballpark, faced the Red Sox in Fenway when they were rolling; then threw six innings of two-run ball against the Astros.