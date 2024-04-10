MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for April 10, 2024

Wade Miley is a boring pitcher, but don’t confuse boring for bad. Last season, Miley was a big part of the Brewers’ rotation, posting an ERA below 3.40 in each of the last three seasons.

He’s also a former Red, and he excelled when he was there. Over 34 appearances in two seasons in 2020 and 2021, he put up a 3.55 ERA.

Miley has also dominated the Reds over 13 career starts (14 appearances) with a 2.86 ERA. He faced them last year, tossing six shutout innings while allowing four hits and striking out eight. If we had fully healthy Miley, this would be a full unit play.

The Reds were a below average team against lefties last season, and they followed that up this year until they crushed Aaron Ashby. They’ve performed well against Ashby in the past, but they usually aren’t a good offense against southpaws.

Hunter Greene lines up on the other side for his third start of the season. He’s nasty; his slider looks fantastic and he’s averaging 99 MPH with the fastball. From a stuff perspective, there is no comparison between Greene and Miley. I do think Greene is the better pitcher overall, but I don’t think he dominates today.

Adames and Yelich have solid numbers against Greene, and William Contreras is fantastic against fastball/slider pitchers. Greene also put up a 5.13 ERA in home games last year with a 6.80 ERA in night games. Greene faced the Brewers at home three times in 2022, allowing two runs or more in each start and never going beyond five innings.