MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds Predictions, April 9

The Cardinals aren’t safe to win this game, as Jake Woodford will toe the rubber. He’s filling in for Adam Wainwright, who is stuck on the IL to begin the season. Woodford has posted an xERA above four every season and is now at 11.67. I don’t view him as a major league caliber arm for a contender, and he’ll be out of the rotation soon when Wainwright returns. Milwaukee is top ten this season in wRC+ against righties and should bounce back after a stinker yesterday. The Cardinals bullpen ranks 10th in SIERA, but they have a couple of arms I’m worried about; Jordan Hicks and Andre Pallante in particular.

This is also a very hitter-friendly ballpark. Ballpark Pal is calling for the third-highest run-scoring environment of the day. I see this creeping to 9, which is still playable, but at 8.5, it’s too low to pass up.

SIM Value: 10.5 (-134) Implied Over

The Pick: Brewers vs. Cardinals O 8.5 (-120) 1.2 U to win 1 U

Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers @ 1:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Kutter Crawford vs. Mathew Boyd

Before official weather predictions come in, the model simulates the games 1,000 times and spits out value on every game. Before the weather came in, the model thought this line should be at 8. We got reports that the wind is blowing straight in at Comerica Park, and it’s supposed to be in the 40-degree range at game time. This morning, the model dropped the entire run down to 7. With that, the game total dropped to eight on some books from the opening line of 8.5, and I got it in at 8.5 before it dropped.

When wind conditions like this spike, it starts to fit a system we tend to play more often than not. Action Network quantified the “Wind Blowing In” system, saying it hits at a 57% rate. The system is 929-714-78 towards the under. It’s an edge, and when you factor in a fly-ball pitcher for the Red Sox and a left-hander in Boyd who pitched well in his last outing and has a history of pitching well at home, I had to play the under.

Kutter Crawford struggled in his first outing for the Red Sox. He allowed three home runs at Fenway with the wind blowing out, which ballooned his ERA. Luckily for him, these conditions suit his style of pitching exceptionally well. Kutter relies on the fly ball to get outs, and Comerica is already a challenging place to hit at. They did move in the walls, but it ranks 23rd according to Statcast Park Factors, making it the seventh most challenging park to hit. Kutter is facing a Tigers team with the second-lowest ISO and lowest slugging percentage against righties this season, the same lineup that was historically bad against righties last season. Following Crawford will be the better arms in the Red Sox bullpen, who are all right-handed. I don’t love this bullpen, but the Tigers’ offense can barely hit anyone.