MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for White Sox vs. Orioles, Diamondbacks vs. Royals for August 23, 2022

We head to Kansas City for the first game of a two-game set. If the weather on ballparkpal was calling for better run-scoring conditions, this could be another play of the month. It’s not, it’s calling for a -2% decrease in runs, but man do I love this over.

First, let’s talk line movement. This line opened at 8.5 and has since moved up to 9 at plus money. The line is moving in the direction it should, as more people have piled in on the over. Again, not all factors are working in our direction for a play of the month, but here’s why this game should soar over the total of nine.

Zach Davies will get the ball for the Diamondbacks who continue to defy the odds and outperform his advanced metrics. His 4.13 xERA is fine, but his 4.58 FIP and 4.41 xFIP implies that negative regression is just beyond the horizon. Are the Royals the team to beat up on him? Yes, weirdly, I think they are.

The Royals have some fantastic advanced numbers against Davies and they handed him one of his worst starts of the season so far. Through 33 PA against the Royals’ current roster, he’s rocking a .548 wOBA and a .387 opponent batting average. On the surface, that’s incredible. The advanced numbers don’t quite resemble that, but they are still awesome. The Royals have a .415 xwOBA, a .310 xBA, and a .632 xSLG. Combine that with an average exit velocity of 93.3 MPH, and this may be the worst matchup of the day for any starting pitcher.

The Royals are a young team, so it makes sense that they struggle on offense away from their home ballpark (.649 Team OPS). At home, they turn it up a notch, recording .710 OPS as a team in Kauffman Stadium. This is the kind of pitcher the Royals hit well, and they crushed him for five runs in 3.2 innings on May 23 in a 9-5 win. On top of all of this, Davies is worse on the road this year, and that bad start came at home where the Royals are worse on offense and Davies has performed better. I think we could see a similar score today, but I’m not sure the Royals come away with the win.

Jonathan Heasley doesn’t look like a big league pitcher right now. He could develop one day if everything works out, but he’s not right at the moment. He had an 8.44 ERA in July, and in one start in August, he got crushed for seven hits in 5.1 innings but only allowed two earned runs as the White Sox failed to hit with runners in scoring position. He’s rocking a 6.35 ERA at home compared to a 4.96 ERA on the road. He allowed three earned runs in five innings against the Diamondbacks when he pitched on the road against them this season. I expect both starters to perform worse than last time.