MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Tigers vs. Rangers, Rockies vs. Mets for August 26, 2022

Tyler Alexander has impressed me lately, putting up a 3.91 ERA in the month of August against some difficult opponents. He’s not the greatest pitcher in the world, but the Tigers bullpen is still pretty strong, and they had an off day to rest up for this one.

The Tigers bullpen has a 5.27 ERA since the All-Star break, which is terrible, but it’s been a lot of bad luck, as they sit with a 3.36 FIP and a 3.73 xFIP. Alexander doesn’t have much experience against the Rangers, but he holds a .202 xwOBA, a .203 xBA, and a .259 xSLG through 20 PA. That’s fantastic in a limited sample.

Glen Otto will get the ball for the Rangers who should be in for a great day. He’s been getting much better as the season progresses, putting up a 1.99 ERA in August so far. He’ll go up against the worst offense against right-handers both over the full season and in August, and by far the worst road offense in the majors.

The Tigers’ offense is just putrid at this point, and we should see one of Otto’s best starts of the season. Otto is much better against left-handed bats, and the Tigers lineup is very left-handed dominant.

The Rangers bullpen had a day to rest, and they’ve been a top seven bullpen in ERA, FIP, and xFIP since the trade deadline. Globe Life is also supposed to be the lowest run-scoring environment of the day according to ballparkpal. This line is slowing moving up with more money coming in on the over, so I’ll gladly take the plus money at eight runs as I think this game finishes with 6-7 total runs.

The Pick: Tigers vs. Rangers Under 8 Runs (+100)

1 Unit to Win 1 Unit.

