MLB Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Rays vs. Yankees, Padres vs. Marlins for August 15, 2022

We head to New York for the first game of a three-game set between division rivals. We are playing that system again, fading an offense coming off a Sunday Night Baseball game. It continues to work for us, and this game also matches up nicely.

First off, these two offenses have been struggling lately. In August, both teams sit with a wRC+ below 100, showing they are below league average offenses in the month. The Yankees are 17th in baseball during this span, and the Rays are 22nd.

The Rays will face Gerrit Cole today, who they’ve been able to hit in the past, but this new Rays lineup hasn’t had much luck. This season, he’s dominated them in three separate appearances. He’s thrown 19.1 innings against the Rays while only allowing two earned runs and striking out 29 batters. He’s put up three elite performances in a row, and the expected numbers against the Rays’ current roster are fantastic.

Through 167 PA, he holds a .285 opponent batting average compared to a .201 xBA. He has a .352 wOBA compared to a .273 xwOBA, and a .331 xSLG. All of this is supported by a 31.1% strikeout rate. While all those numbers would point to an excellent start at home, where he’s been better this season, you never truly know how the Rays will respond to Cole after seeing him three times. The way to get to Cole is through the long-ball, and the Rays rank 20th in ISO and 23rd in SLG percentage against right-handers in August. They are also traveling without an off day from Tampa to New York after a tough series with Baltimore.

It doesn’t matter who’s pitching for the Rays, as they often play matchups with an opener. The opener will be Jalen Beeks, who’s thrown six innings and only allowed two earned runs to the Yankees this season. Following him will be Ryan Yarbrough, who isn’t very good but has pitched relatively well against the Yankees in his career. He threw 17.1 innings against them last year and allowed just three earned runs. He faced them this season, throwing 5.1 innings and only allowing two hits and three earned runs. The Rays should have plenty of bullpen arms available after Drew Rasmussen was three outs away from a perfect game.

This should be a low-scoring game, and the Rays will be a sneaky underdog pick in this one. I’m taking the system that has worked so well for me in the past.