MLB Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Mets vs. Phillies, Angels vs. Tigers for August 19, 2022

First, let’s talk about the weather. This game will be played at Citizens Bank Park today where the weather is projected to be extremely hitter-friendly. It’s supposed to be 87 degrees at game time with 12-15 MPH winds blowing straight out to center field. Ballparkpal calls for a 13% run increase in this game with an absurd 34% increase in home run output. Both pitchers aren’t super home run prone, but both allow more home runs in the ballpark they are pitching in.

This line opened at anywhere from 8 to 8.5 but has since moved down to 7.5. People are piling on the under with the lackluster performance by the Phillies offense, combined with both of these pitchers dominating the opposing offense last time out. More often than not, it’s challenging to dominate in back-to-back starts.

Aaron Nola’s home run problem starts at home. Through 68 innings at home this season, he’s allowed 11 home runs and his ERA is 4.21 compared to a 2.13 ERA on the road. His last start against the Mets, where he threw eight innings of one-run ball came at Citi Field. In two starts at home against the Mets, he’s thrown 10.1 innings and allowed four earned runs. His advanced stats against the Mets’ current roster are solid, but not awe-inspiring.

Through 216 PA, Nola is rocking a .325 xwOBA, a .251 xBA, and a .382 xSLG. Since August began, the Mets rank 5th in wRC+ against right-handed pitching with the sixth-ranked ISO and slugging percentage. With the familiarity of facing Nola five times this season and his last start being against them, I think they can get to him today.

On the other side we have Chris Bassitt, who’s had his struggles on the road this season. I was at Citi Field to watch him pitch against the Phillies in his last start and he pitched very well. He only allowed two balls to be hit over 95 MPH over five innings of shutout ball. That was at home, but he’s been much worse on the road this year. He has a 4.24 ERA on the road versus a 2.55 ERA at home. In his lone appearance against the Phillies at home, he allowed one run over 5.2 innings. He’s really had the Phillies number this year, but I’m willing to fade that considering the familiarity and his home run problem on the road.

Kyle Schwarber is projected to be back in the lineup for Philadelphia which should be a nice boost for this offense. He leads the team in home runs and RBI and he’s 3-8 against Bassitt in his career.