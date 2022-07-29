MLB Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Guardians vs. Rays, Mariners vs. Astros for July 29, 2022.

We head to Tampa for the first game of a three-game set. These two teams opened at -110, but at the time of writing, we saw the Rays jump to a -115 favorite, and the Guardians went down to -105. The Rays lineup looks terrible on paper, and the Guardians are throwing 2020 CY Young Shane Bieber. The Guardians have to win, right? Not so fast, at least in my opinion.

The Rays are becoming the most underrated team in the sport. Nobody believes in them anymore after the lineups they continue to put out there. They lost three of four to the Orioles, and everyone seems ready to jump off the bandwagon. This is a perfect time to jump on, as the numbers would indicate this game should be all Rays.

The Guardians struggle against left-handed pitching. This has been a season-long problem for the team, ranking second to last in OPS versus southpaws. In July, they rank 25th in wRC+ and don’t generate much power, ranking 27th in ISO in that span. They haven’t seen Jeffrey Springs, who’s been solid this year. Not only that, the Rays bullpen had a much-needed off-day yesterday, while the Guardians have used up a lot of their bullpen against the Red Sox. Springs has also been elite at home, rocking a 1.76 ERA compared to a 3.11 ERA on the road.

Shane Bieber will get the ball for Cleveland. He’s had a drop in velocity, but his secondary pitches have been so good that he’d produced solid results. He hasn’t looked like the same pitcher from two years ago, but he’s still very talented. The total being at seven means this should be a pitcher’s duel, but if you can believe it, the Rays can hit no matter who they put in the lineup.

In July, the Rays rank third in wRC+ against right-handed pitching. They only rank 16th in ISO, but this is not a power-driven offense. They get on base and manufacture runs, and I think they can accomplish that against Bieber, who they’ve beaten in the past. In 25 PA, Beiber is rocking a .318 opponent batting average, a .354 xwOBA, and a .429 xSLG with an average exit velocity of 94.9 MPH at 18.6 degrees. That’s a barrel.

The Pick: Tampa Bay Rays ML (-115)

1.15 Units to Win 1 Unit

