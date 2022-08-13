MLB Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Guardians vs. Blue Jays, Orioles vs. Rays for August 13, 2022

We have a system play here that I love taking. It upset the fan of their star rookie pitcher, but I have to play it in this spot, especially in these circumstances.

Who is DL Hall? I’ve known about him for a while as a left-hander with nasty stuff, but our prospect guru and Co-Founder of Just Baseball, Aram Leighton, just wrote an article about him. Here is a summary, but check the article for much more information.

“You’d be hard-pressed to find a southpaw with better stuff than Hall, but command continues to be challenging for him. Hall’s 70-grade heater leads the way in the upper 90s and can even touch triple digits. His fastball command has improved quite a bit, which probably encouraged the O’s to promote their second-best pitching prospect.

Handing out free passes at a 14% clip has inflated Hall’s ERA to 4.76, but he has shown flashes of brilliance that could translate to big league gems. In his 20 starts this season, Hall has punched out at least seven hitters in nine of them. Most notably, Hall punched out 14 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp last month.“

DL Hall should have a fantastic career. He just probably won’t pitch very well today. This system only matches up in this circumstance, as pitching away from home in your first start often leads to control issues and an early exit. It’s the reality of the sport, and no rookie is immune to it. It’s certainly not a perfect system, but it’s one of my most profitable.

To make it all the sweeter, we have Shane McClanahan on our side, who has struggled as of late, putting up a 5.60 ERA in his last three starts. One of those three starts came against the Orioles, the best of the three, where he threw seven innings, allowing two hits and two earned runs. This year, he’s pitched 11.1 innings while allowing six hits, two earned runs and striking out 14 en route to a 1.59 ERA. His struggles should come to a close today, as he’s pitched extremely well against the Orioles and is due for a bounce-back start.