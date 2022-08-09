MLB Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Giants vs. Padres, Guardians vs. Tigers, Reds vs. Mets for August 9, 2022

Tyler Alexander (LHP, Tigers) [2-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 42.1 IP, 24 K, 10 BB]

We head to Detroit for the first game of a three-game set. I’m somewhat feeling myself on this one, as I saw this line last night and couldn’t believe my eyes. I woke up this morning, and the line moved in the direction of how I thought it would, yet the public was on the favorite. Trying to get dangerous?

The Guardians opened as -195 favorites, but the line has since moved to -185, even with most of the public tailing Shane Bieber on the road. I don’t know why the Guardians are this big of favorites on the road when you consider their woes against left-handers. Combine that with the Tigers seeing Bieber three teams this season. last time they faced him at home, they put up five earned runs in less than six innings against him. Should they be +160 today? No shot!

This is a value play, as it will be challenging to build a statistical argument in favor of the Tigers. I will tear down the Guardians, who have severe issues against left-handed pitching. You force Jose Ramirez to switch to the right side, where he has a .766 OPS. Josh Naylor can’t hit a lefty, putting up a .566 OPS this season.

Is Tyler Alexander good? Not really, but he’s not so bad either. He’s been pretty strong at home this season, putting up a 3.57 ERA through 22 innings of work this year. He’s also been weirdly good in night games, putting up a 2.86 ERA in 28 innings versus a 6.43 ERA in day games in 14 innings. It’s challenging to grab an edge here with limited innings, but we know that the Guardians have the second worst OPS as a team this season against left-handers.

I’m not here to tell you the Tigers’ offense is good. They are the worst team since the All-Star break against right-handed pitching. They have the worst OPS this year against righties. You’re probably wondering why I’m not targeting the under. I have a feeling the Tigers hit Bieber today! I also don’t believe Tyler Alexander completely shuts them out, but the under is not a bad play here.