MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for White Sox vs. Twins, Cardinals vs. Brewers for September 28, 2022

We head to Minnesota for the second game of a three-game set. Yesterday’s game ended 4-0 after a very impressive showing from Twins starter Bailey Ober. The Twins got to Lynn early and often and put the game out of reach by the sixth inning. Today, I think the White Sox offense bounces back, but I wouldn’t count out the Twins today either.

Both of these pitchers are due for regression. We are nearing the end of the season, so I have to play the percentages here. More often than not, the xERAs tend to even out, especially with pitchers who are facing familiar lineups. When you don’t record strikeouts, have a below-average walk rate, and allow hard contact, it all tends to come crashing down at some point. I could see that happening today, as both pitchers fit the bill.

Johnny Cueto has been an incredible story this year, but at some point, things won’t work in his favor. His strikeout rate is in the sixth percentile and his 3.99 xERA is a good amount higher than his 3.15 ERA. He’s been fantastic on the road, which makes me like this even more considering that is due to come back down to earth.

His stats against the Twins are a perfect example of this. He has a 2.25 ERA through 12 innings, but has allowed 12 hits and has only allowed three earned runs with seven walks and only eight strikeouts. Success like that is extremely hard to repeat and his .347 xwOBA, .289 xBA, and a .416 xSLG against the Twins would agree with that.

Josh Winder is another pitcher who’s been extremely lucky this season. His xERA is 5.13, his strikeout rate is in the seventh percentile, and he allows plenty of hard contact. He’s been worse at home this season, and against the White Sox, he’s been very fortunate. Through nine innings over two starts, he’s allowed 10 hits but just three earned runs. In those innings, he’s allowed a .286 AVG. Things are bound to come back to bite him.

The White Sox and Twins bullpens both used high leverage arms yesterday and have been around league average over the full season and lately. Both offenses are good enough to score three runs off each starting pitcher and then both bullpens should allow at least a run on their own.