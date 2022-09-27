MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Tigers vs. Royals for September 27, 2022

We head to Detroit for the first game of a three-game set. This will be a battle of a team with a lackluster offense going up against one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball. This should be fun.

Lucky for us, neither of these teams have much motivation, so it’s easier to handicap. That doesn’t necessarily mean there is some enormous edge here, but I see some value on one side, as the line here doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.

We saw this line open at -110 on both sides, but it has since moved to -115 in favor of the Tigers, with 60% of the money coming in on the Royals. That’s a slight reverse line movement, and it begs the question, how are the Tigers favored? They are terrible!

The more I look into it, the more I understand why they should win today. Zack Greinke is one of baseball’s worst road starters, and he has severe day/night splits. Only Zack Greinke would weirdly pitch way better during the day. At home this season, he’s rocking a 2.32 ERA through 66 innings. During the day, he has a 2.91 ERA through 58.2 innings. That’s exceptional!

The problem for him is this game is on the road and will be played at night. On the road this year through 58 innings, he has a 6.36 ERA. During night games, he has a 5.37 ERA through 65 innings. That’s so strange, but it’s an edge for us.

He’s only faced the Tigers once this season, throwing 5.1 innings and allowing two runs, but that start was at home. Following Greinke will be one of baseball’s worst bullpens, rocking the fourth worst ERA as a bullpen this year.