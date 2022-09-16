MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Padres vs. Diamondbacks, Dodgers vs. Giants for September 16, 2022

We head back to San Diego after we took the Diamondbacks money line yesterday for a different approach. After getting blanked by Arizona, I’m expecting San Diego to bounce-back in a big way against a pitcher they’ve seen plenty of. On the flip side, we have Blake Snell, who matches up very well against the Diamondbacks.

We have enough of a sample from both pitchers to really look at how they’ve fared against the opposing offenses. Through 75 PA against Arizona’s current roster, Snell holds an opponent batting average of .188 with a .252 wOBA and a 32% strike-out rate. Those are fantastic, but when we get even deeper, it’s just as good. He holds a .302 xwOBA, a .225 xBA, and a .410 xSLG. The heart of the lineup, Ketel Marte and Christian Walker are a combined 2-35 in their careers against Snell.

We discounted the Diamondback’s overall struggles against lefties in the previous article because of how well they can hit a sinker. Blake Snell doesn’t throw a sinker, he relies mostly on a fastball, curveball, and slider. Even with a solid performance against Manaea, they have a 46 wRC+ as a team against lefties in September, ranking second to last in baseball. Manaea has been terrible this year, but the Diamondbacks only had two runs on three hits against him.

The Padres haven’t been great against left-handed pitching either lately, putting up an 87 wRC+ in September which ranks 24th in baseball. Luckily for them, they know Madison Bumgarner very well. Through 246 PA against the Padres’ current roster, Bumgarner holds a .251 opponent batting average, a .355 wOBA, and a 20.3% strikeout rate. The advanced numbers get even worse. A .379 xwOBA, a .281 xBA, and a .515 xSLG is concerning here for the veteran lefty.

Bumgarner has faced the Padres four times this year. He’s 0-3 with a 5.29 ERA over 17 innings with 11 walks and 14 strikeouts.

I think there is enough of a mismatch between the starting pitchers to take the Padres through the first five innings. Rely on Snell to give us a solid outing and for the Padres to bounce back against a familiar foe they’ve hit very well in the past.