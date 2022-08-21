MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Mets vs. Phillies, Braves vs. Astros, Giants vs. Rockies for August 21, 2022

We head to Philadelphia for the fourth and final game of a four-game set. These two teams played in a doubleheader yesterday in which both teams came out with a win. Unfortunately for the Mets, they have to start a young arm who isn’t quite ready for the major leagues. He’s on the 40-man roster, but his profile doesn’t scream top prospect. On the other side, we have Kyle Gibson, who’s prone to a blow-up start. All of this will take place in the highest projected run-scoring environment of the day.

Kyle Gibson is a fine pitcher, but he doesn’t inspire much confidence. His xERA sits in the 40th percentile at 4.07, so that number would indicate he’s been slightly unlucky this season. He also has some very solid advanced numbers against the Mets roster, and he’s pitched well against them this season. So why do I think he won’t pitch well today?

For starters, the weather at Citizens Bank park is calling for plenty of runs. According to ballparkpal, the weather forecast calls for a 12% increase in run scoring combined with a 30% increase in home runs. Gibson is a ground-ball pitcher, but he’s rocking the lowest ground-ball rate combined with the highest launch angle of his career. He’s not keeping the ball on the ground as much, and the Mets have the third lowest ground-ball rate in the month of August against right-handers. He’s thrown in two separate occasions against the Mets already, so they are familiar with him.

The Mets demolish right-handed pitching, both over the full season and lately. The Mets have the third highest OPS against righties this season, and they have the third highest wRC+ in the month of August. They may struggle against a lefty, as they did against Bailey Falter yesterday, but don’t expect that against Kyle Gibson.

It’s not just Kyle Gibson, it’s the Phillies bullpen. They’ve performed much better than a lot of people thought this year, myself included, but they don’t have many fresh high leverage arms. Closer Seranthony Dominguez is day-to-day with a triceps issue, and it’s unlikely he’ll pitch in this one. David Robertson, the setup man, threw 36 pitches yesterday so he’ll most likely not be available. A Kyle Gibson start followed by a lack of relievers against the third-best offense in baseball does not inspire confidence in the Phillies.

Talk about a lack of confidence, Jose Butto pitches today. He’s just simply not ready for the big leagues. Most of his innings were in AA ball this season, where he put up a 4.00 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP. He got the call-up to AAA, and in two starts, allowed four runs over six innings. Now he has to face the Phillies on the road in his first ever start. The Phillies could have a terrible offense, and I still think they’d crush him. They don’t, the Phillies rank 16th in wRC+ against right-handed pitching in August and they just got Kyle Schwarber back.