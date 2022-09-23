MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Giants vs. Diamondbacks, New York Mets vs. Oakland A’s for September 23, 2022

We head to Arizona for the first game of a three-game set. Both teams are pretty much out of it at this point, as the Giants sit 9.5 games back of the Phillies for the third wild card spot. Neither team is very motivated, but someone has to win.

You’re probably wondering why the line is the way it is. I have to be honest with you, it didn’t make much sense to me when I first saw it. I had to dig a bit deeper into why the line is so low for the Giants in a game they should be much larger favorites.

I saw this line open this morning at around -130 and it has since been steamed up to -145 in most places. The line is starting to adjust towards the Giants, but I have the line closer to the -170 range so it’s still lower than I would expect.

The reason the line is so low is how bad the Giants’ offense has been against lefties lately coupled with the fact this is the first game off of Coors Field. Even with these factors, the line is still too low. Full transparency, I may be walking into a trap. I just can’t help myself when I look at how much this matchup favors the Giants.

Tommy Henry will take the mound for the Diamondbacks. I don’t believe he is truly ready yet for big-league ball as his stuff profile is one of the worst of any starting pitcher that’s currently on a big league roster. He doesn’t have good command which is just the first issue.

He doesn’t have the velocity to throw his fastball by hitters and the spin on his four-seam fastball is far below average. His command of the pitch is spotty and he throws it 57.3% of the time. He mixes in a slider and curveball where his command is even worse and both are far below average in spin rate. He may be a good pitcher one day if he can spot up with these pitches, but he’s just not there yet.