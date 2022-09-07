MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Padres, Marlins vs. Phillies for September 7, 2022

We head to San Diego for the final game of a three-game set. The Diamondbacks shut out the Padres in game one and should have won game two before a late-inning comeback by the Padres. Today, the Padres get an easier test against Tommy Henry, and they are in desperate need of a series win.

Similarly to the Brewers, the Padres are prone to giving up the lead. I don’t want to take them to win and I don’t want to find out if we are getting the ace-version of Yu Darvish or not. I just want to fade a pitcher that I believe is due for negative regression.

That pitcher is Tommy Henry, a young lefty who doesn’t have wipe-out stuff or the command to get batters out consistently yet. I believe he has a future in this league, but he doesn’t match up that well against the Padres.

We took the first five innings over in his last start, and he allowed seven earned runs in four innings. It was his first real blow-up start, and I believe there are more to come. He throws his fastball in the low 90s without much spin and relies on three secondary pitches that don’t have much movement. He doesn’t command any of these four pitches well, sitting with a walk rate above 11%. None of these pitches can be considered a true out-pitch, as he rocks a low 16% strikeout rate.

While Henry’s 4.83 ERA is poor, his 5.19 xERA is worse. He’s rocking a 43.9% hard-hit rate with an average exit velocity of 91.1 MPH with a 12.6-degree launch angle. If he had a high groundball rate, I may be singing a different tune, but he doesn’t.

In the last three weeks, the Padres have been hitting left-handed pitching well, rocking the 8th ranked wRC+ at 130. They walk a lot, ranking 8th in walk rate in that span. Henry gives up a lot of line drives, and the Padres rank 5th in baseball during that span in LD%. In the past two weeks, the Padres have the ninth-best wRC+ against lefties and the fifth-highest line-drive rate. This isn’t a juggernaut offense against lefties, but it’s well above average, and Henry should have a rough time on the road.