MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks, Rockies vs. Reds for September 2, 2022

We head to Chase Field for the second game of a three-game set. The Diamondbacks shut out the Brewers last night behind an excellent performance from Merril Kelly while the snakes got to Woodruff early and often. The scoring stopped after the sixth inning, and the Brewers fell flat on their face. I don’t see that happening today; we should see plenty of runs.

Eric Lauer will get the ball for Milwaukee who has been pretty lucky over the full season. His 4.27 xERA sits in the 32nd percentile and his 4.79 FIP is even worse. Eric Lauer allows harder contact, walks more, and strikes out less batters than the average pitcher. While his 3.58 ERA is above average, almost everything else is below average. He’s a fine pitcher, but his struggles on the road (4.15 ERA) should continue today against the Diamondbacks.

Lauer hasn’t pitched against Arizona this season, but there is still some familiarity there. Through 43 PA against Brewers’ current roster, he’s sporting a .371 xwOBA, .263 xBA, and a .508 xSLG. However, ten of those AB’s have come from pitchers on the Diamondbacks, so all these numbers get even worse against the current hitters on the team.

Following Lauer will be a bullpen that is mediocre at best. Devin Williams is awesome, but that’s about it. They rank 20th in ERA and 23rd in FIP over the last two weeks. Expect plenty of offense from Arizona today.

I’m not picking the Diamondbacks to win this game because offense should come from Milwaukee as well. They’ve been one of the best offenses against righties, ranking second in OPS this season. Over the last two weeks they have a 113 wRC+ against right-handers, ranking eighth in baseball. They can get to Davies even though they haven’t faced him before, as he’s another candidate due for regression.

Davies 3.98 xERA is slightly deceiving, as his 4.56 FIP and 4.48 xFIP tell a different story. He walks too many batters without producing strikeouts. He relies on soft contact, but the Brewers rank second in hard-hit rate over the past two weeks. He’s faced the Brewers bats plenty of times over his career (104 PA), resulting in a .369 xwOBA, .271 xBA, and a .472 xSLG.