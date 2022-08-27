MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Braves vs. Cardinals, Padres vs. Royals, Diamondbacks vs. White Sox for August 27, 2022

Daniel Lynch (LHP, Royals) [4-8, 4.58 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 98.1 IP, 91 K, 42 BB]

We head to Kansas City for the second game of a three-game set. Honestly, when going through this game, I thought to myself, how can the Padres not cover the run line? I think they’ll crush Daniel Lynch and they are guaranteed nine innings of hitting as the road team. My only worry here is the Padres bullpen has been suspect, and you never can be too confident in a Yu Darvish road start. I saw the total was pretty high, so I thought, why not take the over?

At the same time, I think it’s foolish not to sprinkle on the Padre’s spread in case Yu Darvish dominates. I really like it, but the Padres are a huge public team today so I don’t want to go all out.

Daniel Lynch should get rocked today. The Padres offense is still lethal, especially against left-handers. In the last two weeks the Padres are the number one offense against left-handed pitching, sitting with a 171 wRC+ with an absurd .370/.422/.543 slashline to go along with the third lowest strikeout rate. Since the trade deadline, they’ve been about league average against southpaws, but they are seeing them extremely well right now.

They just bombarded Kris Bubic yesterday for six runs over four innings, and Lynch should suffer a similar type of start today. Lynch allows an alarming rate of hard contact, sitting in the fifth percentile of hard-hit rate and the seventh percentile in average exit velocity. The Padres have the second-highest hard-hit rate in the last two weeks against lefties, which doesn’t inspire confidence that he pitches well today.

Behind Lynch will be one of the worst bullpens in the majors that had to shoulder six innings of work yesterday. In the last two weeks, they rank dead last in ERA and xFIP and they have the second worst FIP as a staff. The Padres could hit this over by themselves.