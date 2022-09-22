MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Astros vs. Orioles, Braves vs. Phillies for September 22, 2022

We head to Baltimore for the first game of a four-game set. Justin Verlander returns from injury and Kyle Bradish will get the ball for the Orioles. This should be a great game, as Baltimore is building momentum on offense, yet the Astros are a juggernaut. I’m not exactly sure who will win, but I do think I can count on one thing.

Let’s talk about line movement. The public has come in on the under at around 60%, yet the total has risen from, 6.5 to 7 in most places. I found that jump very interesting as I was already leaning towards the over. I think we have a very solid shot of pushing at this number, but I do believe it will exceed seven runs.

The Astros have indicated that they will not set a pitch count for Justin Verlander, but my guess they will be careful with him. They are set for the playoffs, and extending him this late in the season makes zero sense. He threw five no-hit innings against the A’s in his return from injury, limiting him to 79 pitches. I don’t think we’ll see more than six innings regardless of how well he pitches.

The narrative that the Orioles’ magic has run out is a bit overblown. This is still a very good offense, especially against right-handed pitching. In the last two weeks, the Orioles have a 108 wRC+ against right-handed pitching, ranking ninth in that span. He’s only pitched once against the Orioles this season, which was the start he only threw three innings and then exited the game.

Following Verlander will be baseball’s best bullpen, which again, could be bad news for the Orioles. Ryan Pressly, the best of the bunch, will most likely not be available after throwing in two straight games. I’m going to go out on a limb and say we get a few runs off of Verlander and one run against the bullpen.

While I’m expecting three runs from the Orioles, I’m expecting Houston to win this game in the end. Kyle Bradish’s stuff has looked much better in the second half, but he has been pretty inconsistent. In his last start against the Astros, he threw eight shutout innings while only allowing two hits. I expect that to completely reverse today as you can’t hold this Astros offense down like that more than once.