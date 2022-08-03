MLB Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Cubs vs. Cardinals, Athletics vs. Angels, Dodgers vs. Giants for August 3, 2022

This is a public play, as many have piled on the Cardinals. I’m willing to join them in this one, but I’m playing the starting pitching matchup instead of worrying about the expensive money line.

Mikolas has started against the Cubs twice this season, and both times the Cardinals emerged victorious. His most recent outing against the Cubs was a one-run, six-inning, four-hit performance with nine strikeouts.

Mikolas has been electric against the Cubs in his career at home. He has pitched to a 1.26 ERA in those starts, and the Cardinals are 4-0 in his last four home starts. In Mikolas’ career against the Cubs’ current roster, the counting numbers aren’t great, but the exit velocities inspire confidence. They have a .313 batting average through 87 PA, but a .267 xBA with an average exit velocity of just 87 MPH.

Justin Steele has a career .379 wOBA, a .324 average against, and a .434 xSLG in 37 plate appearances against the Cardinals. The Cardinals typically struggle against high velocity, and Steele averaging 92.1 MPH on his fastball doesn’t give me much confidence in him today. He’s struggled on the road this year, putting up a 4.71 ERA compared to a 3.29 ERA at home. He faced the Cardinals back on June 5th and threw seven innings while only allowing two earned runs. He didn’t pitch all that well, only striking out one and allowing eight balls over 95 MPH at home. On the road, I’ll gladly fade him in this spot.

The Cardinals have also hit left-handed pitching very well all season to a .269 average and a .771 OPS. That OPS places the Cardinals sixth in baseball. Since July began, they are sixth in baseball in wRC+ and OPS against southpaws as well.

The Cubs’ offense has been bad lately, for the lack of a better word. Since July began, they sit with the 24th best wRC+ and the 23rd best OPS against right-handed pitching in June.