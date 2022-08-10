MLB Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Cardinals vs. Rockies, Braves vs. Red Sox for August 10, 2022

Kyle Freeland (LHP, Rockies) [7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 120.1 IP, 89 K, 37 BB]

We head to Colorado for the second game of a three-game set. This is a classic matchup of starting pitchers who are either not good on the road or struggle at home. The weather is hot in Colorado with the wind blowing out to left field with right-handed dominant bats. This has all the makings of an offensive explosion from both sides. The line opened at 11 and has since moved to 11.5, so grab this over before it jumps to 12. I’d still take it at 12, but 11.5 is a bit sweeter.

Let’s start with Jose Quintana who is putting together a very solid season between the Pirates and Cardinals. In his first start for St. Louis, he looked fantastic, only allowing one hit and one run over six innings against the Cubs. He’ll have a much tougher task with the Rockies at Coors Field, who over the full season has been excellent against lefties at home. They don’t rank as high in wRC+ due to that being a park-adjusted stat, but in the last 30 days, they rank 9th in OPS against southpaws at home.

Jose Quintana has pitched once this year at Coors Field and it wasn’t pretty. On July 15th, he allowed six earned runs on seven hits in five innings in a 13-2 loss when he was on the Pirates. He’ll be in a different uniform, but it should be much of the same. Kris Bryant won’t be in this lineup, but his numbers against the current roster are not ideal. Through 98 PA he’s rocking a .301 opponent batting average, a .336 xwOBA, and a .460 xSLG. Combine this with the wind blowing out for righties like Connor Joe, CJ Cron, Brendan Rodgers, Jose Iglesias, and Randall Grichuk, we should see plenty of runs scored against him.

Kyle Freeland was extended by the Rockies this off-season to give them valuable starts on the road. Freeland has a long history of struggling at Coors Field, dating back to 2019. This season, he has an ERA in the mid-fives at Coors Field, and he’ll face one of the better offenses against left-handed pitching in the league. Freeland has been tougher on righties this season in terms of OPS, but that’s not normal. In his past three seasons, right-handed hitters have performed better than lefties, so I expect those numbers to return to normal. That’s bad news for Freeland.

The Cardinals bats should come out firing after a huge left-down game yesterday. The Rockies put up 16 runs with similar weather conditions, and we could see a familiar performance from the Cardinals today. They haven’t faced him this season, but they’ve had moderate success against him in the past. Through 67 PA, he’s rocking a .254 opponent batting average, a .333 xwOBA, and a .407 xSLG. The Cardinals rank 11th in wRC+ the past month against southpaws and 5th since the All-Star break.