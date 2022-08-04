MLB Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Braves vs. Mets, Dodgers vs. Giants for August 4, 2022

We head to New York for the first game of a five-game series. Lock in people, this should be one of the more competitive series of the season so far as the Braves sit just 3.5 games out of the division lead. It will be a tall task for the Braves to come into Citi Field and win four of five, but I believe they should be the favorites in game one based on the starting pitching matchup.

This game should be close, real close as evident by the line. The Mets are the favorite, which does make sense as they are the home team and the team in first place. Kyle Wright has been better at counting numbers (ERA, WHIP), but the xERA’s of both pitchers sit in the 47th percentile. Wright has a minuscule edge, in xERA, and a slightly larger edge in FIP and xFIP. Carrasco has been better at home this year and Wright has been better on the road. This is a close one, but there is a factor here that I find really interesting.

This matchup was played out already on May 3rd, where Carrasco through eight shutout innings and gave the Mets the 3-0 win at home against Kyle Wright. Wright didn’t pitch that well, throwing seven innings, allowing three runs, but only striking out one and allowing nine hits. As the baseball gods often do, matchups as close as these ones often reverse in favor of the losing team. The Braves make their adjustments to Carrasco and Wright makes the proper adjustments to the Mets lineup. The game-plan worked for Carrasco and the Mets’ offense, so there isn’t much to change on their side.

Another reason I give the lean towards Wright in this matchup is the splits versus righties and lefties. Wright has been extremely tough on right-handed bats this season, and while the Mets will deploy a left-handed dominant lineup, the two righties, Marte and Alonso, could be slightly limited here. Carrasco on the other hand has been slightly worse against right-handed bats, and the Braves have Acuna, Swanson, Riley, and Ozuna near the top of the lineup.

When we look at the bullpens, the Braves have the advantage. While the Mets have the best closer in baseball right now, the Braves bullpen is deeper and more robust. They have a slew of battle-tested arms that should be ready to go after Braves’ starters have given them some length in recent starts.

The offense advantage leans towards the Mets in this one, as the Mets have been the better offense against right-handed pitching all season and in the past month. Similar to the bullpen and starting pitching advantage for the Braves, the offense isn’t that much better, but it still leans towards the Mets.