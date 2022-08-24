MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Guardians vs. Padres, Marlins vs. A’s for August 24, 2022

King Cal Quantrill takes the bump for the Guardians and he’ll have a tough matchup today. The Padres bats have been swinging it better of late, ranking 4th in wRC+ against right-handed pitching. It’s a bit skewed however, as they get a bump from having an incredible 13.1% walk rate in that span. They rank 15th in batting average and 8th in ISO but the walks definitely help. They are a very patient squad, but Cal is so good at getting out of trouble with runners on base that I think he’ll pitch fine in a big pitchers park.

Coming in after Quantrill will be a relatively rested bullpen. The Guardians had an off-day on Monday, and they had a rainout on Sunday so the bullpen is ready to go if he gets into any trouble. This Guardians bullpen is fantastic, ranking third in ERA since the trade deadline. Snell should pitch great, and coming after him will be a moderately rested bullpen that ranks 5th in ERA since the trade deadline. This has all the makings of an under. If you’re a hater of either of these two pitchers, good. Take the over. Do it. You won’t.

The Pick: Guardians vs. Padres Under 7.5 (-110)

1.1 Units to Win 1 Unit

_____

Miami Marlins vs. Oakland A’s: 3:37 pm EST

Jesus Luzardo (LHP, Marlins) [3-5, 3.44 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 52.1 IP, 65 K, 21 BB]

Cole Irvin (LHP, A’s) [6-11, 3.33 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 135.1 IP, 87 K, 26 BB]

We head to Oakland for the third game and final game of a three game set. The first two games have been boring, as both teams have combined for 11 runs over two games. Yesterday’s game went over the posted total of seven, as the Marlins scored four in the sixth inning and the A’s scored three in the ninth. If you had the under yesterday, it was a terrible beat, but that makes me all the more excited to tail this under today.