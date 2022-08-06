MLB Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Red Sox vs. Royals, Rockies vs. Diamondbacks, Padres vs. Dodgers for August 6, 2022

We head to Kansas City for the third game of a four-game set. The first two games were almost identical, but both teams won. The Royals won the first game 7-3, and the Red Sox won the second game 7-4. Today, we have a starting pitching matchup that heavily favors one side, so I’ll be isolating the first five innings.

Nathan Eovaldi gets the ball for the Red Sox, who has a massive home run problem. That’s been his kryptonite this season, but lucky for him, the Royals aren’t much of a slugging offense. Since the all-star break ended, the Royals rank 23rd in SLG and 24th in ISO against right-handed pitching. In the past 30 days, it’s much of the same, and over the entire season, they rank 28th in home runs. We should see a vintage Nathan Eovaldi start today.

It’s not just because of the lack of power from the Royals. Nathan Eovaldi has some insane home/road splits, and his advanced numbers against the Royals are phenomenal. At home, Eovaldi has a 6.81 ERA through 35 innings. On the road, Eovaldi has a 2.25 ERA through 52 innings. He’ll be on the road today against a Royals offense that hasn’t been able to touch him in a limited sample. He hasn’t faced them this season, but through 37 PA against the Royals’ current roster, he has a 37.8% strikeout rate, a .216 batting average, a .182 xwOBA, and a .241 xSLG. Expect a fantastic start from the hard-throwing right-hander.

On the other side, we have Daniel Lynch, who went down to the minor leagues before his last start to fix some issues. He pitched well on August 1st, throwing 5.1 innings of shutout-ball against the White Sox while striking out seven. The Red Sox do not have an imposing offense right now, but they rank higher against lefties in almost every metric. Similar to Eovaldi, Lynch has had massive struggles at home this season. In 28.2 innings, he holds a 5.97 ERA at home versus a 3.94 ERA on the road. He’ll be home today, and I expect him to get roughed up.

The money line is not very expensive at -145, but I’d take the value through the first five innings because this is where I see the most prominent edge. The Royals’ bullpen is terrible, but the Red Sox bullpen isn’t much better. I don’t want to deal with some late-game heroics.

The Pick: Boston Red Sox First 5 Innings -0.5 (-105)

1.05 Units to Win 1 Unit

_________