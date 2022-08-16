MLB Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Dodgers vs. Brewers, Royals vs. Twins for August 16, 2022

We head to Milwaukee for the second game of a three-game set. The Brewers were shut out by the Dodgers yesterday by a score of 4-0 behind a phenomenal performance by Julio Urias and the Dodgers bullpen. Freddy Peralta pitched fine but was bounced after the fourth inning and the Brewers bullpen had to cover the rest. The starting pitching matchup definitely favors the Brewers, but everything else favors the Dodgers besides home-field advantage.

First off, the Dodgers are the best road team in the Major Leagues. Sitting at 40-19, they are the only team with 37 wins or more on the road. The Brewers are 29-23 at home, so the home-field advantage aspect of it is not a big deal to me.

Brandon Woodruff is a stud, and he’ll most likely pitch well against this Dodgers team. But he’s not impervious to allowing runs. He’s allowed five earned runs in August so far over 13.1 innings against the Pirates and Rays. He had a 2.10 ERA in July, but he faced the Red Sox, Rockies (at home), Giants, and Pirates twice. He hasn’t faced a team like the Dodgers this season, but he did face them last season. He threw six innings and allowed two earned runs to a team with no Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, and a much worse Gavin Lux.

This Dodgers lineup is lethal. They have the number one wRC+ in the month of August with a team slash line against right-handed pitchers at .293/.348/.551 with the best OPS in the sport at .899. It doesn’t really matter what sample I use, the Dodgers are always in the top five against right-handers in whatever you draw up. They have all-stars throughout the lineup who all can hit the best right-handed pitchers in baseball. Woodruff has undoubtedly been better at home, but those home starts have come against the Rays, Rockies, Pirates, Nationals, Reds, and Cardinals. I’m not saying he’ll get blown up, but let’s not act like he has a great matchup today.

Ryan Pepiot is nasty. He rocks a three-pitch mix of a high spin four-seamer, a changeup that drops off the table, and a developing slider. At home against right-handed pitching this month, the Brewers have the 22nd best wRC+ to go along with a .202/.304/.374 slash line. That is somewhat of a short sample, so when we look at how they’ve performed since the All-Star break, they rank third in baseball in wRC+. The Brewers can hit the long-ball, and I am worried about Pepiot’s extremely low ground-ball rate. I also poked fun at Woodruff’s schedule, but Pepiot faced the best lineup he’s gone against in the Twins and got wrecked.

Alright, people here it is. The more I write, the more I think runs are scored. The reason I don’t love the Brewers today is I think the bullpen is beyond suspect, but I do think they’ll score off Pepiot. This Brewers bullpen since the trade deadline has the 26th ranked FIP and the 19th best ERA. Even if the Dodgers only muster a few runs against Woodruff, they should be able to tack on in the later innings.