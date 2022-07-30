MLB Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Cardinals vs. Nationals, Nationals vs. Braves for July 30, 2022

We head to Washington for the second of a three-game set. We have two starting pitchers that do not match up very well and two offenses who have excellent batted ball data since the All-Star break ended. This is a recipe for an over, but a specific over.

Erick Fedde will get the ball for Washington who is not enjoying a great season. His 4.95 ERA is not very good, and his xERA agrees, sitting in the 14th percentile in baseball. The Cardinals got out to an early lead yesterday before hammering home three more runs in the sixth inning to take the 6-2 win. They were hitting the ball hard all day, recording 11 hits over 95 MPH. This has been a trend for the Cardinals post-All-Star break as they rank number one in hard-hit rate at 37.4%.

While Anibal Sanchez isn’t very good, the xERA tells us he’s been much better than Fedde. The Cardinals should roll early and often, as velocity has been slight kryptonite for this offense. Erick Fedde does not rely on velocity, and the Cardinals’ patient approach at the plate should do them wonders against a pitcher with a major walk problem.

Not so fast Cardinals fans, I’m worried about Dakota Hudson’s matchup today as well. This will be his first start since hitting the IL with a neck injury, and before he went on the IL, he was a major candidate for regression. Hudson ranks eighth in baseball in the difference between his ERA and xERA as he allows plenty of hard contact and walks batters at a very high rate. He doesn’t have strikeout stuff, so the Nationals should be all over the basepaths today.

The Nationals lineup doesn’t look very scary outside Juan Soto and Josh Bell, but they’ve been hitting the ball hard post-All-Star break. The Nationals rank sixth in baseball in Hard-Hit rate at 33% which is bad news for Hudson. The wRC+ ranks towards the bottom of baseball as they’ve been getting pretty unlucky. I think that’ll change today.

Hudson relies on soft contact, but when a team is putting the barrel on the ball, coupled with the ninth-best walk rate in that span, that’s bad news. Hudson has also been noticeably worse on the road and without catcher Yadier Molina. Hudson has a 5.40 ERA in July, and in three starts in June since Molina was out, he allowed 10 earned runs in 14.1 innings. His road ERA is also 5.36 compared to a home ERA of 5.36.