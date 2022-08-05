MLB Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Angels vs. Mariners, Padres vs. Dodgers for August 5, 2022

We head to Seattle for the first game of a four-game set. This isn’t your classic matchup of ace pitchers, but these two have performed very well against the opposing lineups. On top of this, these lineups are not at full strength, and the Angels have to take a flight on short rest up to Seattle from Los Angeles. For all my east coasters, it’s a longer flight than you may think, it’s longer than a flight from Chicago to New York!

Robbie Ray will get the ball against the Angels and not only has he been fantastic at home, it’s a really bad matchup for the Angels at the moment. In the last 30 days, the Angels rank dead last in wRC+ by a sizeable margin. They sit with a 54 wRC+ compared to the Brewers at 59. They also have the fourth lowest hard-hit rate in the span combined with the seventh highest ground-ball rate.

They are not hitting the ball hard or putting the ball in the air, and this has been a trend for the Angels this year. They have the fourth lowest OPS as a team against lefties this year, and that number is a bit inflated with Mike Trout being in the lineup. He is still on the IL.

Ray has only faced the Angels once so far, and he dominated them. He threw seven innings while allowing three hits and one earned run with 10 strikeouts. That lineup included Mike Trout, and it won’t include him today. This is an ideal matchup for Ray, as he’s been much better pitching at T-Mobile Park and he doesn’t rate very well in average exit velocity and hard-hit rate. The Angels simply don’t hit the ball hard against lefties, or in general.

Patrick Sandoval takes the ball for the Angels who will face a less than ideal Mariners lineup. The Mariners lineup is still solid, but it will be without Julio Rodriguez. Ty France is slated to return from a wrist injury today, but I wouldn’t be that afraid of him coming off that injury which should dampen his power.

Sandoval has faced the Mariners twice this season and has performed well above average. In two starts against them, he’s allowed two earned runs in 11 innings while striking out 11 batters. The line movement tells me he’ll pitch well today, considering the public is all over the Mariners and the line is creeping in the Angels’ direction.