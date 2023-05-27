MLB Best Bets May 27, 2023

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays @ 4:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Clayton Kershaw vs. Tyler Glasnow

We cashed with the Rays yesterday but we are going to flip the script. Tyler Glasnow is making his season debut and he’s going against Clayton Kershaw who is still pitching at a high level. Glasnow is only making his third start since 2021 and he has struggled to stay on the field.

The Rays are coming off a bullpen game and I expect Glasnow to have a pitch limit in his first start back. If Glasnow gets hit around early it’s going to be tough for Tampa to try and piece together another bullpen game. Going against Los Angeles for your first start of the season isn’t ideal for Glasnow.

Clayton Kershaw hasn’t pitched well as of late, he’s had back-to-back starts without reaching the fifth inning. He has a 4.32 ERA on the road and he has struggled in May with a 5.12 ERA. Kershaw was dominant to begin the year but has struggled as of late. He’s also going against the best team in baseball against left-handers, Tampa is batting .311 against lefties this season.

This is the way I see it. It’s so hard to pick a side in a game like this especially not knowing what Glasnow is going to do in his first start back. The Rays have a favorable matchup against Kershaw and I expect the Dodgers to score a few off of Glasnow. The total in this game is too low for me, there’s too many opportunties for runs to be scored for this game to be sitting at 7.5.

The Plays: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays O 7.5 (-110) 1.1 U to win 1 U & Dodgers Team Total O 3.5 (-120) 1.2 U to win 1 U