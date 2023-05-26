MLB Best Bets May 26, 2023

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays @ 6:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Noah Syndergaard vs. Jalen Beeks

Without a doubt, this is going to be the most-watched game of the night. Both of these teams are coming off a series win, but the Dodgers are playing their eighth road game in nine days. The Rays are the best team in all of baseball at home, and in this interleague matchup, it’s tough not to back Tampa Bay.

Noah Syndergaard takes the hill for Los Angeles, and he’s not the same pitcher he used to be. He has gotten better at commanding the strike zone, but his opponents’ xBA is .290. That doesn’t fare well going against a team batting .269 and slugging .497. Syndergaard has one of the worst road ERAs amongst qualified starting pitchers. He’s made four starts on the road and has a 10.29 ERA with a 1.71 WHIP.

Syndergaard’s stuff just isn’t there. Opponents are batting over .250 on all five of his pitches and his put-away pitch has been the changeup, yet opponents are batting .288 against it with a .475 SLG. This isn’t a good matchup for the Dodgers considering how good the Rays are at home. Tampa is 24-5 at home while Los Angeles is 14-13 on the road.

As I mentioned earlier this isn’t a good matchup for the Dodgers. I don’t like them in this spot on the road, and they used a lot of their high-leverage bullpen arms this past series in Atlanta. This is going to be the series to watch this weekend, and I’m backing the best team in baseball.

The Play: Tampa Bay Rays (-117) 2.34 U to win 2 U