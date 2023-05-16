MLB Best Bets May 16th, 2023

For those of you who have been watching the Not Gambling Advice stream, I’ve been appearing and giving my picks. Throughout the season, I will continue to make my picks on the show, which streams on YouTube and Twitch every day from 4:00 to 6:30 ET.

We had ourselves another winning day yesterday. We went 2-1, cashing out two unit play, and we picked up +2.3 units on the day. The perfect day is coming; if you would’ve told me yesterday that the Orioles put up five runs on Shohei Ohtani, then I’d think that they would’ve pulled off the win. Time to move on to today, and we have two plays on the card, let’s rock.

Just so we all know, I’m using BetMGM lines only this year. Here’s a link to get started with a risk-free $1000 bet. You can also use code “JBFANS” if you’re betting on MLB. Wager $10 on any MLB game and receive $200 instantly. All prop entries will be on PrizePicks: Here’s a link to get a 100% deposit match.

2023 Overall Record: 101-66-2 (+30.30 U)