MLB Best Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies, Orioles and Dodgers

Aaron Nola on the other side has 20 starts against the Marlins with a career 3.18 ERA and in his three starts last year, he made it past the sixth inning in all of them. Nola however has been shaky in his first two starts of the year, giving up five runs to the Texas Rangers on Opening Day and giving up three in his last start at Yankee Stadium. Nola has always pitched better at home, he is 44-24 in his career at Citizens Bank Park.

The total for this game opened at 8 and is now down to 7.5. I don’t like either of these bullpens and playing the full game is too risky for me. I like these two pitchers in this one and I see a much lower scoring game than yesterday.

The Play: Marlins/Phillies u4 1H (-112) 1.12 U to win 1 U

Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles @ 6:35 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Kyle Muller vs. Grayson Rodriguez

Baltimore cashed for us yesterday and we are going back to to it today. The Orioles have continued to see lefties over their past two series and they showed it yesterday against JP Sears. Top prospect Grayson Rodriguez gets to make his first start at home since being called up as well. Rodriguez is going to put on a show for the home crowd tonight and I’m going to back the O’s especially with a line move in their direction.

The line opened up at -175 and is now steamed up to almost -200. I’m not paying that type of juice so we are going to continue to fade the worst team in baseball. Oakland has yet to win a game on the road and has lost five straight. Statistically the A’s are batting .198 as a team and have the worse run differential by any team in baseball at -49.