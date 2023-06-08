MLB Best Bets June 8, 2023

The total in this game opened at 8 and overnight it quickly shot up to 9. I was able to lock in the total at 9 but I expect it to rise to at least 9.5 before gametime. The main factor for the total rising is the wind factor in this game tonight. There will be 11 mph winds blowing directly out to center and with two lefties on the bump I expect some runs to be scored.

Drew Smyly is on the mound for the Cubs and he’s pitched well this season but worse on the road with a 3.60 ERA. He’s facing an Angels team that mashes lefties, LA is hitting .282 against left-handers with a .447 SLG and .796 OPS. The Angels will run out a heavy right-handed lineup and Smyly has only given up seven homeruns this year, but I expect that number to go up tonight.

On the other side Reid Detmers has been awful to begin the year. He has continually gotten worse from month to month and had a 5.03 ERA in May. He has a 5.33 ERA at home, a 5.61 ERA during night games, and has yet to make it past the fifth inning in his last seven starts. Chicago also mashes lefties, and they are batting .270 with a .445 SLG and a .787 OPS against left-handers.

I see runs being scored with ease tonight considering both of these bullpens have an ERA above 4.00. With the wind blowing out and both of these lineup’s success against lefties I’m not going overthink it. I’m taking the over.

The Play: Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Angels Over 9 (-120) 1.2 U to win 1 U