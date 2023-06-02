MLB Best Bets June 2, 2023

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates @ 7:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Jack Flaherty vs. Roansy Contreras

The line opened with the Cardinals being a -165 road favorite and the line continues to get steamed down in the Pirates favor. St. Louis is now a -130 favorite with Pittsburgh a +115 home dog and I think this is a great spot for the Pirates. I expect casual MLB fans to see that Jack Flaherty is pitching and lock in the Cardinals without even thinking.

Roansy Contreras is about to make his tenth start of the year and he is coming off a relief outing throwing two innings against Seattle last Sunday. Contreras has been streaky to start the year but he has flashed potential at times. He is making his second start of the season against the Cardinals and last time out he threw six innings giving up two runs.

Contreras has four pitches to his arsenal and his offspeed pitches have been effective this season. Opponents are batting .161 against his slider, .235 against his curveball, and .200 against his changeup. Opposing hitters have had success against his fastball but if he is able to not fall behind in the count early and rely on his off-speed pitches I expect Contreras to maintain this Cardinals offense.

Jack Flaherty is coming off one of his best starts of the season and I see some regression for him in this spot. As I mentioned earlier most casual bettors will see Flaherty on the mound after pitching seven innings and giving up one run and instantly back St. Louis. His velocity is down on most of his pitches and he hasn’t thrown this slow since 2017. Flaherty is primarily a fastball pitcher and opponents are batting .310 against his four-seamer and he’s going against a Pittsburgh team that smashes the fastball.

It’s important to note that Flaherty has had a higher walk percentage this season. He is walking batters 13.5% of the time which ranks in the bottom 9% of the league according to statcast. He struggled in the month of May with a 5.88 ERA and I don’t expect that to change this evening.